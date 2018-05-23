Hollywood Actor Boris Kodjoe unveiled as Ghana Film Ambassador

Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Madam Catherine Afeku has officially unveiled internationally acclaimed Hollywood Actor, Boris Kodjoe as the ambassador of film for Ghana.
Unveiling Boris Kodjoe as Ghana’s Film Ambassador to the media in Accra, the Tourism Minister, after eulogizing the celebrated actor for being a brand and an icon, solicited the latter to take up the mantle as Ghana’s Film Ambassador.
Without hesitation, Boris Kodjoe accepted the appointment by indicating that:
“I’m honoured to be the ambassador for my nation, but to achieve results it must be a team effort by working together”.
Known in real life as Boris Frederic Cecil Tay-Natey Ofuatey-Kodjoe, Boris Kodjoe, is an Australian-born actor of German and Ghanaian descent is known for his roles as Kelby in the 2002 Film Brown Sugar, the sports-courier agent Damon Carter on the Showtime drama series, Soul Food and was a recurring character on FOX’s The Last Man on Earth.
He currently co-stars on BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood and on the CBS medical drama Code Black.
Kodjoe was born in Vienna, Austria, the son of Ursula, a German psychologist of partially Jewish descent, and Eric Kodjoe, a Ghanaian physician who hail from Krobo land.
