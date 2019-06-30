I am sorry for insulting your girlfriend - Medikal apologizes to Strongman

Medikal has apologized to his fellow rapper Strongman for insulting his girlfriend in their recent rap feud.
The two talented artistes went up against each other in a series of diss songs and that extended it to their girlfriends.
The 'beef' came about after Medikal claimed that he saved Ghana rap music from dying four years ago.
That did not sit well with Strongman who challenged him on that and it kicked started a series of diss tracks.
Medikal was the first to insult Strongman's girldfrien Nana Ama in his 'last burial' diss track.
Strongman did not take this lightly as he dragged Medikal's girlfriend Fella Makafui into the mud.
The two were heavily criticised for dragging the ladies into their fued.
Strongman promised to apologize to Fella if Medikal does same to his girlfriend and the AMG rapper has now tweeted to apologized.
