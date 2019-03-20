I don't believe in "Loyal fans" - Joey B explains why

Ghanaian hip hop musician, Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman-Martin better known as Joey B says he doesn't believe in building a "loyal fan" base as an artiste.
According to the 'U & ME' hitmaker, music fans, just like any other human being, can be very inconsistent hence the need to be mindful of their loyalty.
It is common for Ghanaian musicians especially up and coming artiste to strive to have a loyal fan base to help them push their music but Joey B in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM's 'Daybreak Hitz' show on Wednesday said “I never call fans loyal. Fans are fickle; they can move to anyone and any new artiste,”.
However, Joey B after the release of the Vodafone Ghana Music Aawards nominees took a swipe at Ghanaians who take delight in making a mockery of artistes whenever they fail to win an award following their nominations.
“Anything can happen but I feel it’s super unnecessary to troll artistes when they don’t win awards. I don’t hear that in Nigeria or in the Western world,” he said.
He also asked nominated acts to avoid feeling overconfident ahead of awards schemes and said: “I have never been trolled for not winning an award. I think it comes from when an artiste is super confident and loses. That’s when that happens,” he stated.
