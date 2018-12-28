I have a message for all menzgold customer’ - Ibrah One claims

Young Ghanaian millionaire, Ibrah One obviously has been on the neck of Nana Appiah Mensah over the Menzgold saga.
Things are becoming worse each passing day for customers of Menzgold Ghana as they don't know where their fate lies with issues concerning their investments.
The CEO of the gold dealership company Nana Appiah Mensah has failed to pay the customers after numerous promises.
However, Ibrah One who always takes swipe at Nana Appiah Mensah has added his voice to the menzgold saga once again on his social media page as he has promised to share some information with customers.
In a recent Instagram story post, he made mention that he has a message for all customers of Menzgold Ghana on January 1st 2019 and that they should stay tuned. We keep wondering what message the young billionaire has for the lamenting customers.
He wrote:
“I have a message for all Menzgold customers on the 1st of January 2019..Just stay tuned.”