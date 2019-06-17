I’m now born again – Yul Edochie after ghastly accident

Popular Nigerian Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, took to his Instagram page on Thursday to talk about becoming a born again Christian after he survived a ghastly motor accident.
Photo: Pete Edochie's son survives ghastly motor accident
But the actor has reacted further on his Instagram page with the caption ”I shall live to testify the goodness of the Lord”.
He said,” Someone said to me, ‘that the accident really shook you’. well that’s an understatement”
”Actually, it reset my brain to factory setting.
”God gave me a second chance. I am a new man in Christ now, I am born again.
”Don’t wait till it happens to you. follow Christ today”.
Source: dailypost.ng