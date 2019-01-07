VIDEO: I never saw my mum until JHS – Sarkodie shares sad story

Sarkodie in a recent interview has revealed some challenges he went through as a young boy growing up without his parents.
Speaking on Franky5’s ‘This Is Gospel’ show on Hitz FM, Sarkodie took his fans and followers to a trip down memory lane to share how he never got the chance to see his biological mother until he was in junior high school.
Sarkodie who has now gotten over it told Franky5 that this happened after he went to stay with his father in Koforidua and later took him to stay with a caretaker at Mile 7, Accra.
The ‘Hope’ hitmaker added that growing up with the caretaker was not as pleasant as he would have wanted because aside from being denied the pleasure of growing with his mother, his dad was also not around to be the father figure in his life.
Sarkodie further revealed that in all of these challenging days, the only thing he did was to pray to God and ask for protection and blessings which finally led to his mother coming to his school, Achimota Preparatory, one day.
He also stated that as soon as he saw his mum, he didn’t even think about being punished by his teacher, he immediately run into the warm and lovely arms of his mother, Emma Maame Aggrey.
Watch the full interview here: