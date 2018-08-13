I want to have you on my birthday - Stephanie Benson to Dr Pounds

UK based Ghanaian international singer, Stephanie Benson, also known as Princess Akua Ohenewaa Asieanem says she wants Dr Pounds to join her celebrate her birthday over dinner.
Dr Pounds, host of Hitz Gallery asked Stephanie Benson, born on August 16 to say whatever she wants as a birthday gift. However, the Jazz singer told the host not to ask her a question like that on air because he might not like the response.
The host insisted on getting the singer anything she wants aside car and she said:
"Having you on my birthday will be fine, come and join me celebrate my birthday and we will have a glass of champagne and I will teach you a few things because you look like you need to be thought a few things."
Stephanie Benson has been married for 30 years. The singer has five children, 3 girls and 2 boys with her husband.