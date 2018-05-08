I will blow you like a trumpet - Afia Schwarzenegger tells Kurl songx

Comedienne and presenter, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has expressed her love for singer Kurl Songx after she listened to his new song titled "Trumpet" and she's 'ready to blow him'.
Sister Afia disclosed in a short video that the singer Kurl Songs said he wanted to be in a relationship with her, but after listening to the song "Trumpet", she's ready to take off his dress and blow him like a Trumpet.
The television personality who has indicated that any man who intends loving her should also love her with all his money seems to have a love for well-built men as it has been evident in her past relationships.
Here is a video of Afia Schwarzenegger expressing her love for Kurl Songx