I will not be comfortable working with secular artistes - KODA

Kofi Owusu Dua Anto popularly as KODA says he will not be comfortable working with secular artistes on his gospel songs.
In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, KODA said he is particular on the messages he put across and will not want to comprise that.
“The direction I want to go with my songs are different from that of a secular artiste so I don’t think I will be comfortable to feature any secular artiste on my song.
“I am someone who is very particular about the message I put on my songs because of where I stand. I am always careful what I put out and this is the reason most people love my songs,” he said.
KODA who owns KODED Studios based in Takoradi and has over the years worked with artistes like Nii Okai, Joe Mettle, Danny Nettey, Pastor Joe Beecham, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Diana Hamilton, Calvis Hammond among others but disclosed that he loves producing songs than singing.
“If I am asked to choose between producing music for other musicians and singing, I would be producing music. The satisfaction in producing different beats for different musicians gives me joy. Sometimes I wonder how I am able to do it for all these number of years.”
According to KODA, although singing has become part of him, seeing artistes he has produced succeed brings him a lot of satisfaction.
“For example, I was competing with Diana Hamilton and Joe Mettle for Gospel Song of the Year at the VGMA for productions I worked on but hey I was okay Diana won because the same credit comes to me,” he said.