I would’ve accepted Menzgold's brand ambassador deal – Yvonne Okoro

Actress Yvonne Okoro has disclosed that she would have accepted a deal to be an ambassador for embattled gold dealership company, Menzgold if they had approached her.
According to her, if managers of the company had approached her with a good deal, she would not have hesitated in accepting the deal.
“If they had approached me and paid me well I would have agreed to be an ambassadorial deal"
The embattled gold dealership firm during its days of glory received several endorsements from some of Ghana’s biggest entertainment personalities.
Some Ghanaian entertainment celebrities,were either appointed ambassadors or publicly declared their endorsement of the company.
Yvonne Okoro in an interview with Andy Dosty on HitzFM's 'Daybreak Hitz' also revealed that she doesn't have any problem with people who invested in Menzgold because she knows their decision to do so is due to the economy conditions in Ghana and they wanted to do something to survive.
A warrant for the arrest of Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, was issued by the Accra circuit court for defrauding by false pretense and money laundering.
However, after six days of the warrant for his arrest, the Ghana Police yesterday, Monday, January, 14, confirmed the arrest of Nana Appiah Mensah in Dubai.