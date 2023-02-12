IGP, others attend Kojo Antwi dad’s 40 days observance

The Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on Saturday, February 11, 2023 attended the 40 days observance of highlife legend, Kojo Antwi's dad at the Police Officers’ Mess Forecourt, Police Training School, Accra.
Kojo Antwi announced on January 2, that he had lost his father, Opanin Kwadwo Asiamah Asubonten.
Opanin Kwadwo Asiamah Asubonten died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He died at the age of 104.
It would be recalled that Dampare this month led a Police delegation to pay a courtesy call on Kojo Antwi after the death of his father.
On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the award-winning highlife musician announced on his Facebook page that he least expected that the honorable Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service Dr. George Akuffo Dampare will visit him in person to comfort him in time like this as he is mourning the father.
He thanked the IGP for the comforting words and for making time to visit him to console him personally
“In times of loss and sorrow, our faith and human comfort are of great help indeed. Thank you to Ghana’s IGP Dr. George Akufo Dampare and all the good men and women you lead to protect and serve our nation. Awer3kyekyer3 wo onipa nky3n. Thank you for every prayer, kind word, and comfort. God bless you all.
Sarkodie & Mr Drew at Ghana’s revered HighLife legend, Kojo Antwi, late dad’s burial service. pic.twitter.com/bFUGfQwYkr— AccraGuy 🇬🇭 (@AccraGuyy) February 11, 2023
Some musicians including Sarkodie, Mr Drew, Kwaku Kyei Darkwah (KKD), among others were seen at the event on Saturday.