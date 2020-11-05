Joyce Blessing only unblocks me when she feels like insulting me - Jullie Jay

The former publicist of award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Joyce Blessing, Julie Jay has revealed how often her former boss gets in touch with her.
The two have fallen out after Joyce accused Julie Jay of sabotaging her work.
Speaking with Zion Felix on November 5, 2020, she said Joyce has blocked her but she unblocks her whenever she wants to insult her.
According to her, someone sent her the recent audio attack from Joyce Blessing but she has decided not to pay attention to the attacks.
In spite of all the insults and curses, Julie asserted she is not upset because God will not seek Joyce’s opinion if he wants to bless her.
In a viral audiotape, the singer known in Showbiz as ‘The Unbreakable’ rained generational curses on Julie saying that: “your life will be aimless, everything you touch will end up in a mess and you will live a fruitless life’.
Jullie Jay took to her Facebook page to write the Bible quotation Psalm 109 which reads: “for wicked and deceitful men have opened their mouths against me; they have spoken against me with lying tongues. …Appoint an evil man to oppose him; let an accuser stand at his right hand. When he is tried, let him be found guilty, and may his prayers condemn him…” and more to reply to her former boss.
Jullie Jay stressed that she has no issues with Joyce Blessing hence she will help anytime that she needs her.
By’ Donabenger Cobbinah