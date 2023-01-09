Prime News Ghana

'Jubilee House turn entertainment hall?' - Meek Mill deletes video shot at the Presidency

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Following the uproar by some Ghanaians on social media, Meek Mill has deleted the video he shot at Ghana’s Jubilee House when he visited the country.

The American rapper in the late hours of Sunday, January 8, 2023, got a majority of Ghanaian social media users infuriated when he shared a snippet of a freestyle video he shot at Ghana’s seat of government on his Instagram reels.

The snippet, which was about 46 seconds long, was shared with the caption: “NOT INDUSTRY POWERED” we make the narrative GHANAAAAAAA🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 I felt like a king there!! “All real footage” “power rap”@nick_papz @fridayy at the “presidential villa”

Others have questioned whether this means that Ghanaian musicians can now pick up their cameras and head to the Jubilee House for a video shoot because the floodgates appear to have been opened.

Well, as things stand now, the office of the president has not reacted to all these backlash and questions yet.

The American rapper was in Ghana in December 2022 for the Afro Nation music concert, where he mounted the stage on December 29 and entertained the numerous people who gathered at the event grounds.

Check out some mixed reactions on social media