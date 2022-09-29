KiDi apologises for 'inappropriate and unkind' tweets

The reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi has apologised for his comments made towards some people in the country.
According to him, he was young and ignorant and did not know the 'implications and consequences of my words.'
He said his past tweets were 'inappropriate and unkind' and regrets his actions.
The 'Gyal Dem Sugar' hitmaker called on the parties involved to forgive him.
He however used the opportunity to remind others to be mindful of things they put on social media. He stressed that things they say affect people and thus resist such acts.
"Years ago, when I was young and ignorant and didn't understand the implications and consequences of my words, i tweeted things that were inappropriate and unkind.
As I matured, I came to be extremely regretful of these actions and how they affected the parties involved.
I want to apologise again to everyone for the statements I made, and use this to remind us all to be mindful of the things we say and how they affect people. Let's be kind to each other."