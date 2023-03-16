KiDi cancels Golden Boy North American tour due to health issues

Award-winning afrobeat artiste KiDi has postponed his upcoming North American tour due to "health issues."
In a statement, the Mon Bebe hitmaker said "it is with a very heavy heart that I announce the postponement of y Golden Boy North American Tour."
The musician revealed the decision to cancel the tour was not made lightly.
According to him, going ahead with the tour 'may put me at risk of further damage to my health."
He assured the fans of giving them a better performance when he is back of his and further apologized for canceling the tour.
KiDi was set to remark on a North America tour in Boston, MA on Wednesday, March 1,
The tour was expected to run until March 19 when the run of shows will conclude at Madam LOU in Seattle.