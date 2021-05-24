Kim Kardashian still 'not ready to date' ahead of Kanye West wedding anniversary

Kim Kardashian may have filed for divorce to end her time with Kanye West, but the reality TV star reportedly isn't looking to jump into another relationship just yet.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is one of the most eligible bachelorettes in the world right new and has been linked with an array of names, from royals to billionaires.
But despite her apparent line of potential suitors, Kim, 40, is reportedly "not ready to date".
Ahead of what would have been Kim and Kanye's seventh wedding anniversary, a source explained to Hollywood Life : "She's still not ready to date, but she's in a much better place than she was a year ago."
The source revealed that while the SKIMS founder is in a good place overall and is happy to be moving forward with her life, she's still disappointed about the breakdown of her marriage.