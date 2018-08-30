K. K Fosu performs at Obinim’s church

Ghanaian highlife artist, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, known in showbiz as 'K. K Fosu' was spotted in Bishop Obinim's International God's Way Church performing to Cecilia Marfo's ‘Afunumu Ba’ hit song.
As good as his voice is, he gave a rendition of Cecilia Marfo’s ‘Afunumu Ba’ with his band and it was so perfect and exciting to watch.
K.K is currently embarking on a media tour and urging Ghanaians to watch out for he is coming back into the music industry with a new style and good music.
READ ALSO: PHOTOS: SM fan tattoos “The Reign” album Cover Art on her boobs
Bishop Obinim was recently seen helping ‘‘sakawa’ boys to scam people and also gracefully dashing out some lotto numbers in his church is spotted jamming to the song.
Ghana's R. Kelly rocks Bishop Obinim's church with top Highlife tunes. Over to you, Ghanaians. 😬#PulseViral pic.twitter.com/Yy1sHboLKB— Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) August 30, 2018
However, KK Fosu recently engaged in a hot studio conversation with Adom TV presenter, Nana Yaa Brefo, co-host of Badwam on Adom TV.
KK Fosu revealed that he nurtured D-Flex and Paa Kwesi but they are ungrateful.
“Paa Kwesi and D-Flex are part of the people I nurtured but they don’t come out and say it and the media isn’t talking about it too. I gave so many people chances but they don’t come out to say it because they are selfish and hypocrites”, he said.
Entertainment news on Prime News Ghana