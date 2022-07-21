Kofi Kinaata, Camidoh others to thrill fans at NY Ball

Ghanaian musicians Kofi Kinaata and Camidoh will be thrilling fans at the NY Ball, a musical event on Saturday, September, 3.
Taking place at the Palladium Time Square, United States of America, there will also be performances from Efya, Sefa, Prince Bright, Sista Afia, D-Black, Sefa, among others.
Fast-rising Afrobeats artiste, Melodyz will also perform on the day.
In an interview the Sugar Cane hitmaker, Camidoh said, it will be a great night.
“Ghanaian music is still rising and it’s great to share the stage with all these amazing acts. It will be a night of fireworks as Ghanaian musicians will once again put the country on the map,” he told Graphic Showbiz.
One of the organisers, Kwasi Nkrumah noted their preparedness to make history.
“The Palladium Time Square is a historic facility with a capacity of about 21,000 and we are hoping to fill it. We are ready to give patrons something that will linger on their minds years to come,” he said.
Mr Nkrumah also added that, there will be an after-party at Jay Z’s 40/40 night club.
DJ on the turntables for the night will be DJ Akuah.