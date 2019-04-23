Meet Yvonne Rofem, the tallest lady in Nigeria

Yvonne Rofem, a student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure has gained social media clout lately after her photo surface on social media as the “Tallest Girl in Nigeria”.
Yvonne Rofem has been trending on social media in the past few months and there have been mixed reactions on her claiming to be the tallest girl in Nigeria.
Although there is no official record anywhere in the country on who holds title to the position, Yvonne has tag herself as the tallest girl in Nigeria on all her social media handles.
The female model standing at 6ft plus is always the cynosure of all eyes everywhere she turns up to and she is quite a popular figure on her campus in Akure.
See more photos below: