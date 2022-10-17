‘Mensa Otabil is the only Ghanaian performer who has filled a stadium’ – Bullgod

Artiste Manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah, popularly known as Bullgod says Founder and Leader of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensah Otabil is the only “artiste” who has been able to fill the Accra Sports stadium.
He termed the Man of God as an artiste as he claims sermons from the Pastor come across to him as poetry.
This conversation came on the heels of comments made by the CEO of Akwaaba UK, Dennis Tawiah who claims no Ghanaian can fill the O2 arena currently.
Bullgod affirmed that Dennis Tawiah was right.
“There’s only one artiste who has been able to fill the Accra Sports Stadium and that artiste is Pastor Mensah Otabil. He is an artiste, his words are like poems,” he told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz.
According to Bullgod, the likes of Shatta Wale and Fancy Gadam never filled stadiums to their full capacity as many claimed.
“Fancy Gadam and Shatta Wale did not fill the stadium. They filled just one side of it,” he said on Hitz FM.
A photo of Pastor Mensa Otabil’s Crossover Service on 1st January, 2017 held at the Accra Sports Stadium
Bulldog is an artiste manager in Ghana.
He was the long-time manager for controversial Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale before they fell out.
He has also worked with the likes of 5Five and Reggae Dancehall artiste, Iwan.
He is currently the manager of budding musician, Vanilla.