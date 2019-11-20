PrimeNewsGhana

Video : Moesha Boduong hangs out with Wizkid, Tiwa Savage in Dubai

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh

Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong, was spotted hanging out with Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage and Wizkid during the 2019 One Africa Music Fest held in Dubai.

In a video posted on Moesha’s Instagram page, Tiwa Savage’s hand was draped around the actress’s waist while they took a walk in town at night.

In another video, the Nigerian singer was seen calling the actress her date while playfully keeping men away from her.

View this post on Instagram

The Queen @tiwasavage ❤️❤️❤️showing me soo much 😍😍😍when Queens meet ❤️ Oneafricafest 2019

A post shared by Moesha Babiinoti Boduong (@moeshaboduong) on


“The Queen @tiwasavage ❤️❤️❤️showing me soo much 😍😍😍when Queens meet ❤️,” Moesha had captioned her post.

The actress seems to have met Wizkid later that night in a club. She posted another video of her having fun with Wizkid in one of Dubai’s high profile clubs.

View this post on Instagram

Starboi @wizkidayo One Africa fest 2019

A post shared by Moesha Babiinoti Boduong (@moeshaboduong) on