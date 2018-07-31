Most Ghanaian female celebrities live fake lifestyle - Mzvee reveals

Lynx Entertainment artist and BET Award nominee, MzVee has disclosed that most female Ghanaian celebrities live fake lifestyles.
The "I don't know" hitmaker, MzVee born Vera Hameno-Kpeda, disclosed in an interview with MzGee, host of Gee Spot that most of the ladies in the industry live the flashy lifestyle to suits their craft and also present themselves for whom they are not in real life.
"I still collect money from my mother because I'm living my normal lifestyle and I'm trying to be who I am not like other celebrities," MzVee said.
“Girls, we are a different breed, we have too many things going on with us and girls live by what they hear and how they feel. Girls easily fall under pressure. If you are not brought up with that confidence and you don’t have people who keep telling you being you is 100% enough you will fall really easily,” MzVee said to buttress her point.
