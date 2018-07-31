Video: Rev. Obofour jams to R2Bees 'Bayla trap' in church

The head pastor of Anointed Palace Chapel (A.P.C.), Rev. Obofour has been spotted jamming to Tema based artist R2Bees hit track 'Bayla Trap' with his church members.
Rev.Obofour who seemed to be enjoying some Ghanaian Hiplife songs was also spotted in a viral video on social media remixing Dancehall King, Shatta Wale's 'Taking over' which won the best collaboration in the just ended 2018 VGMA.
Does this mean Rev. Obofour will consider a collaboration with a Ghanaian hiplife artist soon? Well, there seems to be a battle of power and wealth between Rev. Obofour and Angel Obinim as they both displayed their Rolls Royce ghost on social media.
Rev.Obofour also hit hard on Bishop Obinim, accusing him of being a fake angel.
According to Rev. Obofour, Obinim cannot call himself an angel not to talk of an archangel and that he (Asanteman Bofuor) is the true prophet who has been made an angel by God.