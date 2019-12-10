Most of the celebs who wanted to meet Cardi B were not invited - Becca disclosed (Audio)

Female musician Becca has explained what actually transpired in the Cardi B meet and greet snub.
There was a fiasco as American rapper Cardi B reportedly snubbed some female celebrities in Ghana who were supposed to have had a meet-and-greet session with her last Sunday.
Becca, Salma Mumin, Lydia Forson, Sandra Ankobiah, Akuapem Polo and a host of others arrived at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra to meet the rapper but waited for hours without her showing up.
Becca who was more or less the leader of that celeb delegation, in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on Tuesday, has explained that most of the celebrities formed part of the delegation weren’t invited.
She explained further that as someone who was part of those performing on the night, she was given the special privilege to have a one-on-one session with Cardi B ahead of the show.
She said in order not to look selfish, she decided to take a select few others with her only to realise that they had also come along with other people.
“I only invited Moesha and Efia Odo and some few others; they were not more than six,” she said.
“I didn’t invite Akuapem Poloo and others but I was glad that there was a mixture of people in the entertainment industry who were there,” she added.
While waiting, a video of Cardi B relaxed by the poolside with a kebab in hand was posted on the rapper’s Instagram page, causing a furore among the stars some of who took to Twitter to vent their anger.
Some of the apparent frustrated celebrities left the event grounds. It emerged later that a few of them waited until 10:00 p.m. that the rapper showed up for the session.