My butt is real - Moesha Boduong

Ghana Instagram celebrity, actress and model, Moesha Boduong has rubbished claims by her critics that her butt is artificial.
Replying to an Instagram post by Attractive Mustapha that she had been exposed by her old videos and pictures, Moesha replied the journalist that, "you know me for a very long time, I was the girl on Viasat 1 that wanted to be Beyonce, so pathetic, my ass is not fake.
According to her, the videos and pictures that people are using as their justification do not make sense because she was so skinny and small than size 6, so people cannot base their argument on her old pictures as their justification.
Many Ghanaian personalities including veteran Ghanaian Actress, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, in a recent interview lambasted Moesha, saying, her butt is fake and that she is using it to snatch people’s husband's who are old enough to be her father.
But Moesha in a private chat said, she is not interested in engaging herself in a banter with the veteran actress.
On record, this is not the first time the actress is rubbishing claims about her butty.
