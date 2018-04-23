My close friends gave me pressure to break my virginity - Actor

Ghanaian Actor and Director, Prince David Osei has disclosed that he broke his virginity in 2007 out of pressure from his close friends.
“The first time I had sex was in 2007. I was a virgin by then and I did that with my wife, who was then my girlfriend,” Prince David Osei’s responded to a question whether he hed a promiscuous life before getting married to his wife.
Prince David Osei told Abeiku Santana on Okay FM that he kissed and caressed his girlfriend at that time but held on till he finally had an intercourse with her in 2017.
“Kissing is different from copulation but for in and out movement, it was until 2007,” he said.
He added that he got engaged to his girlfriend in 2011 and he has three kids with her.