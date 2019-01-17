VIDEO: I was threatened after talking about Menzgold - Prince Tsegah

The host of "You Sey Wetin" on Accra base radio station Hitz FM, Prince Tsegah also known as Da Don reveals that he has received a message from a friend giving him heads up of impending danger in connection with some pronouncements he made about embattled Menzgold boss.
Da Don on his show on January 17, said he received a message from a friend telling him to be very careful.
Prince Tsegah has been on the neck of Menzgold after an Accra Circut court released a bench warrant for the arrest of Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 for defrauding by false pretense and money laundering.
This comes after news broke in that member of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger Eye Private Investigations team, Ahmed Hussein-Suale, was shot dead in the late hours of Wednesday, January 16, at Madina in Accra
Ahmed was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck while he was driving home by unidentified men on a motorbike
Ahmed was one of Tiger Eye Private Investigations team journalists whose photographs the member of parliament for Assin South, Kennedy Agyapong circulated in his 'who watches the watchman' anti-Anas video documentary and called on the public to deal with for a handsome reward.
However, Kennedy Agyapong in an interview with Osei Bonsu on AsempaFM's 'Ekosiisen' distanced himself from the death of Ahmed Hussein-Suale saying that Ahmed is irrelevant in his life.
“This boy is irrelevant to my life. Why would I be stupid and order people to kill him looking at how far God has brought me? He has not offended me in anyway. They should look for those who may be behind this heinous act. This is just cheap propaganda.” he said.