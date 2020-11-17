Nana Ama McBrown reveals why she can’t endorse any political party

Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown has opened up on why she can't endorse political parties.
Speaking with Zion Felix on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, she revealed that she doesn’t have any interest in politics hence her decision not to engage in political activities.
There are several celebrities who over the years have engaged in politics and endorsed political parties but the Hisense brand ambassordor says she will not get involved.
READ
According to her, although she knows how to talk in public as well as have many platforms she still thinks politics isn’t her field of interest.
"I don’t know most of the things in politics. I don’t know how to do politics, I know how to talk and I know people love me for my personality but I feel it is not my field of interest,’ she said.
However, the actress said election brings a lot of tension in various communities but she prays that peace will always prevail in Ghana before, during and after the 2020 elections.
"I always want Ghana to be peaceful as it always been, I want to wake and see that my families and loved ones are safe and happy, I want to see that Ghana is peaceful as well as I want to able to go to work without any interference"
Nana Ama McBrown had a big win at the recently held 10th edition of the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Award 2020.
The RTP Award was held in Accra on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the plush Kempinski hotel.
McBrown won two awards: TV Entertainment Show Host of the Year and TV Presenter of the Year.
United Showbiz, a programme she hosts on UTV every Saturday, also emerged as the TV Entertainment Show Of The Year (2019-2020).
By: Donabenger Cobbinah