Nigerians attack Burna Boy for calling them ‘Backward Unprogressive Fools’

It’s official, Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Burna Boy is the first to serve a dish of controversy this year following his recent brouhaha over a mere font of his name in an international musical flyer.
The “Ye” crooner continued with his rant against Coachella following his earlier protest about how small they wrote his name in the flyers.
Burna Boy described himself as an African Giant fighting for the vision and future of the continent, but this morning he went a step further, but many Nigerians feel he took a step too far.
In his own words,
It is a fact that my own country ‘Nigeria’ is home to the largest number of Backward Unprogressive Fools. I will still fight for them because they are not mentally advanced enough to fight for themselves’.
This has caused a serious stir among Nigerians and they certainly aren’t finding it funny. Most are rather outraged that the singer comes to such despicable conclusion and justifies his stance all because of a mere font.
Check out some social media users reaction below: