I am a tough lady and no man can ever break my heart - Fantana

Rufftown Records new signee Fantana, real name Francine Nyanko Koffi, has revealed that due to how tough she is, no man can ever break her heart.
According to her, though she is 22, experience has taught her to handle her emotions well so as not to get worked up by any man.
“I am a tough lady and no man can ever break my heart; I have never suffered a broken heart and I am not sure I will ever suffer any.
"So far I have been with three guys and I do not wait for the relationship to get to that level before I leave. Once I see that it will not go anywhere, I just leave,” she told Showbiz recently.
Fantana however admitted to crying over a guy once but it was not because of a broken heart.
“I have cried over a guy before but it was not because my heart was broken, I had just realised that I wasted my time for the one year I was with him and it surprised me that I was with him for that long. Indeed that has been the longest relationship I have ever had,” she said.
Fantana also expressed appreciation to her mom who helped her develop her toughness.
“My mom has really been through a lot with me. I am very indecisive and usually I want to try new things but anytime I get to the level of switching from one thing to another, my mom has the time to take me through. Through it all, my rebellious nature, she has been with me,” she stated.
Her mom’s support has extended to her decision to pursue music. “She has been in support of it since day one. So far as what I decide to do is something I am happy about, she is good to go.”
On her relationship with her father, Fantana said, “I have no issue with him, I know you are asking because of some tears I shed when I spoke about him in a previous interview but I want to clear the air, I have no problem with him at all, he is an excellent dad. It is just that my mom and I are closer that’s all.”
