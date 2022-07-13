Nollywood Jenifa star announces move into politics

Popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is trending in Nigeria after announcing that she is entering politics.
Ms Akindele said she is running as the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for deputy governor of Lagos.
The actress's big break came more than 10 years ago when she starred in hit film Jenifa. She has since starred in several blockbusters.
On her Twitter account she said her political offer would be "a breath of fresh air".
Her running mate is Dr Azeez Olajide Adediran.
Some people online are supporting her, but others are pointing out that she may not be taken seriously because she comes from the world of entertainment.
BBC