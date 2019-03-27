Pastor once tagged me as a fetish priest - Blakk Rasta

Renowned Ghanaian reggae presenter, Blakk Rasta said a Pastor once tagged him as a fetish priest for wearing an African print costume with beads to church.
According to the 'Taxi Driver' show host, he went to church and the pastor called him that his dressing will make the church members think he (pastor) have some fetish power around him.
“There was a time I went to a church, I won’t mention the church, and the pastor called me aside and said the way I was wearing the beads to the church and the way I was wearing the African print, people will think that I have some fetish power around me or I was there to promote occultism. I was shocked to the core,” he told Nana Kwesi Asare on Class91.3FM.
The ‘Barack Obama’ hitmaker expressed his disappointment at what the pastor said.
“I was so disappointed because that is the general mentality of so many people and so-called white-coloured people, so, we need to start cutting out these things, we need to stop them and take them out. The Europeans have done so much damage to us and it is time to rise and eradicate some of these things,” he added.
Blakk Rasta also lamented about the fact that Ghanaians have copied our slave masters so blindly to the extent of frowning on our own culture and traditions.
“We’re those who are still wearing, carrying the white man’s legacy, the white man left us in slavery, so, if you look at all these things you will see that our mindset is hundred percent of what is killing us, our attitude is killing us,” he added.
