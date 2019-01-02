VIDEO: Patapaa will die in 2019 – Eagle Prophet

Founder and General Overseer of God’s Crown Chapel, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, popularly known as the Eagle Prophet has predicted doom that Swedru based artiste Patapaa will die in the year 2019.
The man of God during last year’s 31st night service prophesied that the country will lose one popular musician before this year ends. Eagle Prophet during the church service mentioned ‘One Corner’ hitmaker, Patapaa as the one he saw in his vision.
Eagle Prophet during the church program telling how Patapaa real name Justice Amoah will pass on in 2019 revealed that he will be poisoned. According to him, close friends of the music will take his life through food.
He went ahead to advise the musician to be careful with people he walks with because they are the ones plotting against him.
Aside from the death prophesy, he again said the musician will ink a deal which will yield him gargantuan amount of money.
Watch Eagle Prophet as he gives Patapaa’s prophesy in the video below:
credit:zionfelix