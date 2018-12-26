PHOTOS: Epic moments at Sarkodie's #Rapperholic18

Sarkodie's annual Rapperholic concert happened yesterday, December 25, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) with lots of surprises as promised despite many flaws at the event.
Rapperholic Concert is gradually becoming a national festival in Ghana and we are happy.
The rapperholic concert is obviously one of the biggest indoor events that happen on 25th December every year in Ghana and 2018's edition which was hosted by Nana Aba Anamoah was a success.
Sarkodie thrilled patrons with other billed artistes including La Meme Gang, Efya, Joey B, Pappy Kojo, Kidi, Kuami Eugene among others.
Check out some epic moments at Sarkodie's #Rapperholic18