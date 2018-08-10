PHOTOS: Kojo Antwi tours US

Ghana’s finest ‘Afro Pop’ Musician, Kojo Antwi, is currently touring the United States of America (USA) with live performances in various states.
The tour, dubbed, “The Maestro USA Tour 2018”, started on August 7, in Chicago.
The tour will take ‘Mr. Music Man’, as he is affectionately called, to several prominent cities in the US.
The Maestro is expected to perform, meet and greet people on Friday, August 10, 2018, at Calabash African Cuisine in 514-C S Van Dorn Street, Alexandria VA, 22304.
