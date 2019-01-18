Popcaan and Kranium endorse Ghana’s new dancehall sensation J Derobie

Jamaican dancehall artist, Andrae Hugh Sutherland, known professionally as Popcaan and Kranium has showered some praises on upcoming Nugua-based dancehall artist J Derobie.
J Derobie is making airwaves in Ghana with his first single ‘Poverty’ so its no surprise international dancehall acts Popcaan and Kranium loves his talent too.
For every rising artiste getting the encouragement and support from pioneers in the game is a dream come true and for J Derobie it came all the way from Jamaican dancehall heavyweights Popcaan and Kranium.
Taking to their Twitter accounts, both artistes showed their love for the young chap’s passion and talent. They wrote:
J Derobie who was among the many talented acts across Africa selected for Mr. Eazi’s ‘EMPAWA Africa’ initiative released the video for his single just six days ago and the video has already garnered over 171,245 views on YouTube.
Check out J Derobie's 'Poverty' video here