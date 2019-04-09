Queen Peezy deletes all pictures of Patapaa from her Instagram page

One Corner hitmaker, Patapaa Amisty's hyped girlfriend, Queen Peezy just purged her Instagram of every picture that included Patapaa after he denied ever dating her.
Patapaa right after his European tour denied ever dating Queen Peezy after he shared video of himself having an affair with a white lady in a kitchen which had them kissing each other during his tour in Germany which sent social media on a frenzy.
After receiving the most embarrassing moment of her life when all her attempts to gain fame off Patapaa failed, Queen Peezy has now admitted she messed up and has begun correcting her mistakes.
Queen Peezy took a little scroll through her own Instagram page and deleted whatever she felt was no longer relevant to her current life namely, her former four-months hyped relationship with Patapaa.
She was Official Queen Peezy on Instagram but has now changed her name to official Queen Gabby to reflect her own name Gabriella.
Every single photo that used to include her past lover no longer exists on her social media account because apparently, that’s just what some do after breaking up with a celebrity nowadays.