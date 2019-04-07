VIDEO: Patapaa's freestyle session ahead of Tim Westwood debut

‘One-Corner’ hitmaker Patapaa Amisty is yet to make his debut on the Number 1 UK Radio Program, Tim Westwood TV on Capital Xtra where history has always been made.
Patapaa who recently arrived in Ghana, after his European tour confirmed he received an email from Tim Westwood couples of days ago to have him featured on his show.
The likes of Medikal, M.anifest, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale among the rest who have been on the show delivered hot and dripping Hip Hop freestyle garnished with punchlines which clearly shows Tim Westwood TV on Capital Xtra is no place to joke.
In the latest video PrimeNewsGhana, stumbled upon online clearly indicated how Patapaa is warming up with some incredible freestyles ahead of his debut on Tim Westwood TV .
According to him, if Ghanaians think he cannot spit on the bars then they should watch out for him because he can rap for fifty-two hours, Patapaa was seen telling Sammy Baah Flex the host of Showbiz Agenda on Zylon Fm.
Watch Patapaa's freestyle session below;