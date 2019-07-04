Rahim Banda to embark on project dubbed "Back to School from the Street"

Movie star Rahim Banda says he has been given the green light to embark on his project dubbed "Back to School from the Street" as part of his Free SHS Ambassadorial role.
In an interview with Andy Dosty on Day Break Hitz show on July 4, Rahim Banda disclosed that in his small way, he is donating exercise books to the Zongo schools to encourage them to stay in schools.
"In my small way, I am donating exercise books to the Zongo schools, to encourage them to stay in school."
According to him, he and his father are funding this project despite seeking assistance from the government who is yet to respond to them and he is hopeful that through his voice he can get them some classroom blocks as well.
Rahim Banda who hasn't been in the movie industry for some time after reports suggested he had quit acting disconfirmed these reports saying he was misquoted but more offers have started coming in and since he just completed SHS and is waiting on management to decide.
"I can't remember saying something about quitting acting. The industry is not something you can rely on. Therefore, I am exploring other ventures.", he added