MTN hitmaker season 7 1st runner up, Awal Mohammed has stated that reality shows in Ghana are useless.
Awal Mohammed in a recent interview on Hitz FM’s ‘Hitz Gallery ‘show, stated that he feels reality shows in Ghana do not help that much.
“I don’t think reality shows in Ghana really help in my opinion.”, he said to Dr. Pounds on Hitz Fm.
According to him, anyone who will join reality shows in Ghana shouldn't expect much, because too many expectations in reality show will make one feel disappointed.
A month ago, after Okailey Verse (OV) was crowned the winner of MTN Hitmaker Season 7 over him, Awal came out to ask why organizers of these shows give awards to only winners of their shows without thinking about the rest.
