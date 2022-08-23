Roverman celebrates 50 plays in 14 years

It started with a promise, and now 14 years later, Roverman Productions brings you Uncle Ebo’s 50th original play, HE SAID; SHE SAID.
Two married couples, each drowning in its own issues, discover that the survival of their marriages depend on reaching out to each other. But will they find the peace of mind to save each other’s marriage and in the process save their own?
HE SAID; SHE SAID, shows how our actions affect others in ways we cannot imagine.
HE SAID; SHE SAID, will show at the National Theatre on September 3rd , 4th , 10th and 11th at 4 and 8 pm each day.
Dial *365*535# and follow the prompt to buy tickets.
Physical tickets are also available at the usual outlets:
Joy FM front desk, Shell shops at Airport, East Legon, Tema Community 11 and Dansoman; Total shops at Baatsonaa and Haatso; and Frankies at Osu.
SPONSORS: GINO Tomato Mix, Total Family Health Organization, GH QR by GHIPPS and A&E Laboratories.
Join the celebration of Uncle Ebo’s 50th original play, “HE SAID; SHE SAID”!