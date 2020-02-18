Roverman Production to serve Ghanaians with ‘Final Warning’

Roverman Productions will this February and March thrill Ghanaians to a good treat of a theatre play.
With an ecstatic drama experience coupled with very good music, Roverman Production will on February 29 and March 1,6,7,8 at the National Theatre show its lastest play for 2020 "Final Warning".
"Final Warning" focuses on Samuel's attempts to transform his future and that of his family's after he was born into a loveless marriage and a dysfunctional home, and with a bleak outlook for his future.
This attempt sets him on a course away from his calling until the final warning came. Final Warning is a play on man's struggle between survival and destiny.