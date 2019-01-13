Sarkodie is tweeting about the Creative Art in Ghana and here is what he is saying

Sarkcess Music CEO, Sarkodie has taken to his social media page to address some concerns on how to sell the creative art in Ghana and Africa to the world.
In series of Tweets on his Twitter page, Sarkodie gave his idea on how the Creative Art Ministry in Ghana can help package some works Ghanaian artiste produce to the foreign market with the help of paying good video directors and photographers to give us some beautiful shots of our blessed country Ghana in a form of documentary.
The 'Hope' hitmaker in his tweets stated that the new Okyeame Kwame's projects should be funded heavily by the government in order to help build the kind of entertainment industry we want.
Also on creating business opportunities through entertainment, Sarkodie in his tweet schooled the government to take the entertainment industry very serious to get the necessary worldwide attention and recognition which obviously will attract a lot of investors in the country.
Follow Sarkodie's tweet and what he had to say here:
