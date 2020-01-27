See all the winners of the 2020 Grammy Awards

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards took place this year under the shadow of major tumult at the Recording Academy.
They also began just hours after news broke that NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his. daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.
Outside the Staples Center, arrivals took place on the red carpet as mourners gathered outside the arena to pay their respects at the home of the Lakers, Bryant’s team for his entire career.
Despite the somber mood, the stars showed up for a night of performances, Grammy Moments and of course the distribution of the awards themselves. Alicia Keys was reprised her role as sunny host, with performances from Ariana Grande, Rosalía, Demi Lovato and many more.
READ ALSO: Angélique Kidjo dedicates her Grammy to Burna Boy
Going into the evening, Lizzo led with the most nominations (eight), while Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish followed with six apiece. All three of those artists contended for Best New Artist (though their respective newness varies), alongside five other artists, in the first year of an expanded category.
Ultimately, Billie Eilish swept the top awards of the evening: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist, with her brother and producer Finneas joining her for many of those, and winning a solo award himself for Producer of the Year (Non-Classical). Lizzo and Lil Nas didn’t go home empty-handed, though. Lizzo took home three Grammys, and Lil Nas X, two.
Below, see the winners of the 2020 Grammy Awards.
Album of the Year
I, I
Bon Iver
NORMAN F—ING ROCKWELL!
Lana del Rey
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Billie Eilish
THANK U, NEXT
Ariana Grande
I USED TO KNOW HER
H.E.R.
7
Lil Nas X
CUZ I LOVE YOU
Lizzo
FATHER OF THE BRIDE
Vampire Weekend
Record of the Year
HEY MA
Bon Iver
BAD GUY
Billie Eilish
7 RINGS
Ariana Grande
HARD PLACE
H.E.R.
TALK
Khalid
OLD TOWN ROAD
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
TRUTH HURTS
Lizzo
SUNFLOWER
Post Malone
Song of the Year
ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY
Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
BAD GUY
Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
BRING MY FLOWERS NOW
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
HARD PLACE
Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
LOVER
Taylor Swift
NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL
Jack Antonoff and Lana del Ray, songwriters (Lana del Rey)
SOMEONE YOU LOVED
Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
TRUTH HURTS
Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
BLACK PUMAS
BILLIE EILISH
LIL NAS X
LIZZO
MAGGIE ROGERS
ROSALíA
TANK AND THE BANGAS
YOLA
Best Pop Solo Performance
SPIRIT
Beyoncé
Source: time.com