Shatta Michy allegedly stabs Shatta Wale?

Report reaching PrimeNewsGhana indicates that Shatta Michy has allegedly stabbed his 'husband' Shatta Wale and has run away with their son Majesty.
In an Instagram post by news page called @those_called_celebs which is been managed by one lady, she alleged that she refused Shatta Wale's proposal on many occasions and didn't want to meet him in person because she didn't want to destroy the sweet relationship between the dancehall artiste and Shatta Michy.
In the post PrimeNewsGhana sighted, @those_called_celebs stated clearly its time she goes in for her man because she can't afford to see Shatta Wale die after Michy stabbed Shatta Wale, drove the Range Rober, his son Majesty with her and also other important documents with her.
@those_called_celebs 's post on Instagram reads: "Let me tag u so dat it enters ur brain @michygh ....how many people will believe dat...de love i have for Michy connected me to @shattawalenima ?? I just love de girl so she is de last person i will do her bad. I refused her husband proposal on many occasions and even refused to meet dis guy in person cux i didn't wanna go into their relationship n de love i hv for Shatta no...wen we meet today...SEX will come in so i do hide n seek wid him oo 😭...but wat am hearing no de3...i think dis is de right time to take ma man tho cux i can't see him dead...he gotta get sound mind to do more music for de nation. Michy wherever u are hiding with Majesty. ..my husband Range Rover and other important documents. ..bring dem back baby...after stabbing ur husband back with Scissors and sharp objects...u run away with all these stuffs...why are u doing dis to urself???? Do u want me to believe in those hard drugs n many people tagged u???? Sweetheart. ..people were about to bring ur stuffs out..naked videos ..voice note..messages n many but i begged dem in DM n everything is wid me nowww.....wat at all do u want from dis world???? The story continues. ..................tomorrow. ..gudnite.
