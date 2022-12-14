Shatta Wale, Medikal announce second edition of Freedom Wave concert

Shatta Wale and Medikal will for the second successive time hold their own headline event – the Freedom Wave Concert.
The Freedom Wave Concert is happening on Christmas Day, December 25 at the Accra Sports Stadium and it is their end of year Christmas party for their fans, the duo said in an interview with Class Showbiz on CTV.
The duo has been rallying support for their 2022 Christmas Day concert.
Calling out to "everybody, [all] the fanbases," Shatta Wale noted that: "Every year, I think 'The Reign Concert' was great for us when we had that show because everybody came there and this trip [time around], we want to show them at the stadium that we have loyal fans from all over the regions that are coming. From Volta region, Tamale, Ashanti region, everybody is coming. It's going to be a party for us all."
"So 25th come, at the stadium, it's going to be beautiful."
Medikal added: "On the 25th of December, we're at the stadium. We're trying to do something beautiful. It's Christmas, you all come out and let's jam."