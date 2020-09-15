The Nigerian filmmakers risking jail with lesbian movie Ife

Augustine Arhinful weighs in on Black Stars captaincy Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful has added his voice to the newly…

The reason Marcelo Bielsa sits on a bucket during games It wasn't just Marcelo Bielsa who made his debut in the Premier League on…

Referee managers for Regional Football Associations appointed The Ghana Football Association has named referee managers for the…

GWCL announces 4-day cut in water supply The Ghana Water Company Limited, GWCL has said it is going to undertake major…

DR Congo gold mine collapse leaves 50 feared dead Rescuers are digging through rubble after a gold mine collapsed in the…

Investors demand more interest rate on gov't treasuries Investors are still demanding more interest rate on short term government…