Uncle Ebo to usher you into the Christmas season with his latest play "God, You're Fired!"

Renowned playwright, Uncle Ebo Whyte will this November usher Ghanaians into the Christmas season with his latest play "God, You're Fired!".
"God, You're Fired!" which is one of his masterpieces will show at the National Theatre in Accra on November 30, December 1, 6, 7 & 8, 2019.
"God, You're Fired!" will tell you a story of how in a small struggling community, your wish and everyone else's wishes will be answered, Will that be paradise or hell?
The play "God, You're Fired!" will throw more light on why wise people say, be careful what you wish for. "God, You’re Fired!" shows us what happens in a world where wishes become horses and everyone is riding.
The play will come with great musical performances, comedy and drama you can't afford to miss.
In anticipation of the new play to hit the National Theatre let's take a look at some of the great plays Uncle Ebo trailed fans with earlier this year.
‘Not My Husband’
Uncle Ebo Whyte has in ‘Not My Husband’ addressed issues of love and rejection as a recurring phenomenon in the Ghanaian society.
The play talks about how one can be alive and dead at the same time; being alive emotionally and being dead emotionally, being in love and out of love at the same time, being loved and unloved at the same time.
'I want your wife'
'I want your wife' focuses on the effects of fake prophecies in churches and how it can destroy marriages.
The play talks about how failure to be decisive on issues can create monsters that later come and cause harm.