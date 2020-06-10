Veteran actress ‘Miliky MiCool’ dead aged 53

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Beatrice Chinery, popularly known as ‘Miliky MiCool’ has died aged 53.
According to media reports, she passed away on Wednesday, June 10 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
She is said to have been unwell for some months but things got worse and then was rushed to the Hospital.
However, she was pronounced dead on arrival.
Confirming the news to the media, Beatrice Chinery’s brother, Robert Chinery, said that she died of complications from high blood pressure.
Miliky MiCool is survived by two children.
The veteran shot to fame for her role in popular television series Kejetia in the early 2000s.
She went on to feature in other movies including Jamestown Fisherman and YOLO.
Source: universnewsroom.com