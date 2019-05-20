VGMA20 : Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy granted bail

Dancehall artistes, Shatta Wale, and his rival Stonebwoy have both been granted a police enquiry bail.
According to citinewsroom.com, Shatta Wale has been cautioned by the Police for offensive conduct and Stonebwoy has been cautioned for displaying an offensive weapon.
Shatta Wale was earlier on Monday seen being escorted out of the Accra Police Command under armed police presence after his arrest on Sunday.
Shatta Wale’s father was also seen around the Accra Police command in solidarity with his son.
His former manager, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson popularly known in showbiz circles as ‘Bulldog’ was also seen as part of Shatta Wale’s entourage.
The Police are expected to brief the public later today, Monday on their findings at the disturbances that ensued at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards event which led to one of the award winners, Stonebwoy brandishing a gun on stage.
Background
Stonebwoy was involved in a brawl with his rival Shatta Wale.
The brawl occurred when Stonebwoy went on stage to receive his award for Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year and Shatta Wale and his team tried to get up on stage.
They were prevented by Stonebwoy's team which led to a free for all fight and even saw Stonebwoy wield a gun on the stage. This also delayed the programme, which had been going okay for some minutes to ensure calm was restored.
Although full details are yet to emerge, some say Shatta Wale wanted to congratulate Stonebwoy for the award while some say he wanted to go on stage to protest his rival's win.
Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are currently in Police custody, being kept at different stations, all within the Greater Accra Region to help the security entity with investigations on the security threat that occurred over the weekend.
